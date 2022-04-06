Christina Aguilera is an absolute bombshell in purple leather dress The Beautiful performer has a few style tricks up her sleeve

Christina Aguilera sure knows how to make the grandest of statements with her effortless fashions, and her latest one is just as dynamite.

MORE: Christina Aguilera oozes confidence in daring lace dress

The singer took to social media to share behind-the-scenes pictures from her latest project, which saw her jet off to the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Expo 2020.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

In it, she posed in her final outfit for her night's performance, wearing a skin-tight leather dress that flared out from the bottom in an almost mermaid-like silhouette.

The dress showed off her insane curves in a deep shade of purple, even featuring some boning along the chest and waist to highlight the shape.

MORE: Christina Aguilera displays her decorated chest in revealing new outfit

She paired her garment with lace matching gloves and went for purple glittering eyeshadow, keeping her hair straight with loose, wet-look curls.

Christina's fans quickly took to the comments section to show just how much they adored her look, with many just leaving flame and heart emojis for her.

Christina flaunted her purple leather dress for the Dubai Expo

One wrote: "No words, only emotions," with another saying: "Ugh this vibe you’re doing on the eyes and in fashion is an era in itself," and several others simply calling her a "Goddess."

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker performed at the closing ceremony of the 2020 Expo, which had been postponed due to the pandemic.

MORE: Christina Aguilera displays incredible transformation that has fans doing a double take

MORE: Christina Aguilera teases new release in red-hot outfit

The Expo and World's Fair celebrated a historic six months for the city and also featured performances from Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma.

Christina shared even more of a peek behind her performance for the grand occasion, uploading a video montage that showed off her preparation for her routine.

The singer shared a peek at her preparation for the performance

She included several clips of herself practicing with dancers and training hard, ending with shots of herself on stage in her grand selection of outfits, which included a black pantsuit with a crystallized corset, and another with puffed sleeve appliques.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.