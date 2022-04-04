Dua Lipa amazes in slinky Versace bondage dress at Grammy Awards The Levitating singer looked sensational in a custom-made Versace number

Dua Lipa sure knows how to make an entrance, and all eyes were on the Levitating singer when she arrived at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old pop princess turned heads at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, modelling a custom-made Versace bondage dress. Putting a fresh spin on the Italian fashion house's iconic look, which was first worn by Donatella Versace at the 1992 Met Gala, Dua looked incredible in a modern reimagining of the garment.

The floor-length number boasted a slinky, bodycon skirt and the same trademark semi-sheer panel on the bodice.

The high-necked number was embellished with heavy gold chain detailing and the iconic bondage-inspired top boasted gold buckle straps reminiscent of past styles worn by everyone from Naomi Campbell to Helena Christensen.

Dua Lipa looked incredible in a Versace bondage dress at the Grammys

Dua opted for a modern beauty look, donning an icy blonde, poker-straight wig and completing her look with a wine-coloured burgundy lipstick and a heavily bronzed contour.

She added some contrasting diamond rings and dazzling earrings to offset all the gold and the metallic hue of her manicure.

Donatella Versace wearing the iconic bondage dress in 1992

Designer Donatella was a fan of the look, taking to Instagram to share: "You are an absolute BEAUTY! My Versace Queen making historical moments always. I love you."

Dua was on presenting duties on the night, joining Megan Thee Stallion onstage for a recreation of Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston's famous 1998 VMAs skit, in which the pair wore the exact same dress.

Dua joined Megan Thee Stallion for an onstage skit with Donatella

The British beauty and the Savage chart-topper changed into matching Versace dresses layered over leather pants as they presented an award together, and called upon Dontella herself to come onstage and save the day.

The Grammys were initially due to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles, but were rescheduled to April 3 due to a rise in Omicron cases of coronavirus.

