Hailey Bieber wows in bridal white alongside husband Justin at Grammy Awards

Justin and Hailey Bieber were the undisputed king and queen of the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, held in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The fashion-loving duo caused a storm when they arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, showcasing their very different senses of style – and fans couldn't get enough of it. Hailey looked ethereal in a gorgeous silk slip dress by Saint Laurent, showcasing her timeless and minimalist approach to fashion. The 25-year-old model looked incredible in the strapless number, which was paired with elegant Elsa Peretti layered necklaces.

The loose number was reminiscent of a wedding dress, skimming her svelte figure and boasting a soft, floor-skimming train.

She wore her light blonde hair pulled back in a chic updo with loose strands framing her face, and opted for natural makeup.

Hailey, who is styled by Karla Welch, has teamed up with Saint Laurent on many a recent occasion, including the Oscars after-party and the Met Gala.

Justin, meanwhile, made quite the statement in an oversized grey suit by Balenciaga and a vibrant pink beanie hat. Playing with volume, the star donned a pair of eye-catching shoes to match, wearing a pair of metal embellished Crocs.

The singer, who was nominated for seven Grammy Awards, unfortunately went home empty-handed after performing at the ceremony.

Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018 and then again in 2019, put on a playful display on the red carpet, puckering up for the cameras and showcasing their yin and yang looks.

Hailey's bridal fashion has always been a hit with fans, and it was recently revealed the model's one-of-a-kind dress by the late Virgil Abloh from Off-White is the most searched for celebrity gown of the past decade, beating the likes of Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

According to research by photographic and printing experts Printique, there are 37,000 monthly searches worldwide for the term 'Hailey Bieber wedding dress', following on from her star-studded wedding that was attended by the likes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

