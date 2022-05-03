Gwen Stefani shares awkward fashion moment after skipping Met Gala afterparty

Gwen Stefani made heads turn when she rocked up to the Met Gala on Monday in a stunning Vera Wang two-piece.

The singer looked incredible in the neon green ballgown that featured a structured crop top and a dramatic full skirt with intricate tulle bows around the waist which she teamed with matching full-length gloves.

Following the glamorous evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Gwen decided to skip the afterparty so she could rush home and see her husband, Blake Shelton.

Talking into the camera in the back of a taxi, Gwen sweetly said: "That's it, it's over! It was fun, it was fun to be out in New York and it was glamorous [but] now I'm going to go and see my husband!"

However, it appears that getting out of her elaborate creation was a team effort and no small feat. Taking to her Instagram Stories back at her hotel, Gwen shared a clip of an assistant trying to undress her, but it appeared to be a struggle.

Gwen looked gorgeous in neon green Vera Wang

"And now the removal. Do you know what you're doing?" Gwen asked, before quickly answering her own question with, "No!"

A short while later, Gwen revealed she had managed to slip out of the outfit by sharing a photo of it sprawled out on the floor.

While she may have needed help to undress, she certainly didn't need it to create her pretty beauty look for the evening. During an interview on the red carpet, Gwen revealed that she did her own makeup for the big event.

Gwen revealed she had managed to finally get undressed

"Honestly, I had a crazy day because I was supposed to work with a new makeup artist…and she had an emergency and she had to leave so I had to do my own makeup!" Gwen told La La Anthony for Vogue's red carpet live stream.

"I had a lot of fun doing it today and it was stressful too but in a good way. I was like, 'Alright, I got this.'"

