Hailey Bieber stuns in leather shorts at Met Gala afterparty amid health update

Hailey Bieber showed no signs of health woes on Monday night when she made two show-stopping appearances at the Met Gala in New York.

The model walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stunning, custom Saint Laurent silky white gown with a feathered shawl, before changing into a much more daring outfit for an afterparty held at Zero Bond.

Hailey rocked a tiny pair of leather shorts with a barely-there, diamanté-style bralette underneath a classic black blazer, highlighting her toned model physique.

She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and red strappy heels.

Earlier in the evening, Hailey shared an update on her health, revealing she was nervous about going public with the scare she suffered back in March.

Hailey looked incredible in her afterparty outfit

Hailey was rushed to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain. "I mean obviously it was a little bit hard to talk about… I felt like if it could help anybody, bring light to the situation," she told Vogue.

"I just wanted to share my story. I'm just happy that I'm okay and I'm healthy."

Last month, Hailey revealed in a 12-minute video that her mini-stroke was caused by a hole in her heart, which she has since had surgery to close.

Hailey wore Saint Laurent to the Met Gala Ball

"I couldn't speak, the right side of my face was drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out. I thought I was having a stroke and Justin thought I was having a stroke," Hailey said of her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey went on to describe the ordeal as "the scariest moment of my life," before explaining that by the time she got to the hospital her symptoms had subsided, but tests revealed she had a small blood clot on her brain, that had escaped through a hole in her heart.

