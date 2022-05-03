Brooklyn Beckham and new bride Nicola Peltz twin in pink at 2022 Met Gala The newlyweds looked incredible

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pulled out all the stops for their first official red carpet appearance at the 2022 Met Gala since their lavish wedding.

The newlyweds put on an amorous display on Monday as they posed for photographers outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art In New York City after securing an invite to the coveted annual fashion fundraiser, which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute.

The theme of this year's Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie'. Attendees were asked "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York" – think corsets, full-length gowns, and tailcoats – and Brooklyn and Nicola did not disappoint.

Nicola looked incredible in a vivid pink Valentino dress that featured soft draping and an exposed neckline. She accessorized with a matching bag and her new wedding band.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn looked dapper in a soft pink suit, also by Valentino, and a fresh haircut.

Brooklyn and Nicola both wore Valentino

The couple's fashionable outing comes after they exchanged vows at Nicola's family's $103million home in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of guests including Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, and Gordon Ramsay.

Over the past few weeks, Brooklyn and Nicola – who married on 9 April – have continued to reveal exciting updates from their glamorous big day.

The Met Gala marked their first red carpet as husband and wife

Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Nicola shared a photo of two black flip phones, alongside the caption: "Our wedding phones and the only personal pics we took @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

According to reports, there were very strict rules for the wedding with guests on a complete phone ban, which meant no taking any photos of the impressive day and absolutely no social media.

