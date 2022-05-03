Nicola Peltz stuns in dreamy sheer dress at Met Gala afterparty The newlywed was joined by new husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz wore two incredible dresses at the Met Gala on Monday night – swapping her pink Valentino gown for a dreamy green frock.

SEE: The most glamorous Met Gala 2022 red carpet looks - from Katy Perry to Gwen Stefani

The newlywed was joined by her husband Brooklyn Beckham at the Cipriani Met Gala afterparty and made an entrance in her semi-sheer dress that featured daring cut-outs along the side of her torso and a matching sheer train.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The best fashion moments from the 2022 Met Gala

Nicola wasn't the only one to switch up her look as Brooklyn also changed into a sheer shirt that revealed his heavily tattooed chest and arms.

Sharing a glimpse of their night on her Instagram Stories, Nicola sweetly posed with her new husband, with the pair jokily pouting for the camera. Another image saw Brooklyn play the dutiful husband and hold up the train of Nicola's dress alongside her small black clutch bag.

MORE: David Beckham shares unseen photo from son Brooklyn's lavish wedding

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham unveils huge new diamond wedding ring after wedding to Nicola Peltz

Clearly pleased with his devotion, she captioned the image: "Best husband @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

Nicola changed into a gorgeous mint green dress

Earlier in the evening, the couple twinned in pink ensembles as they marked their first red carpet appearance as man and wife. Nicola looked incredible in a vivid pink Valentino dress that featured soft draping and an exposed neckline. She accessorized with a matching bag and her new wedding band.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn looked dapper in a soft pink suit, also by Valentino, and a fresh haircut.

Brooklyn happily looked after his wife's purse

The couple put on an amorous display as they posed for photographers outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art In New York City after securing an invite to the coveted annual fashion fundraiser, which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute.

The theme of this year's Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie'.

Attendees were asked "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York" – think corsets, full-length gowns, and tailcoats – and Brooklyn and Nicola did not disappoint.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.