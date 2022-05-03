Ryan Reynolds's jaw dropped when he saw Blake Lively's incredible Met Gala wardrobe transformation

If you were watching the Met Gala on May 2, chances are you were absolutely stunned by Blake Lively's gorgeous look. So was her husband, Ryan Reynolds!

The dad of three couldn't believe his eyes when his 34-year-old wife completely changed her look on the red carpet during fashion's biggest night. The mom of three was wearing a strapless custom Atelier Versace dress that had detailing resembling a bow and matching rose opera gloves – but it all looked much different quite quickly.

As she walked up the stairs into the Met, she undid the bow, revealing the dress actually had blue fabric underneath. Ryan couldn't handle it, and his jaw immediately dropped when he saw the snap change.

Same, Ryan.

Blake and Ryan are co-charing the Met Gala this year, along with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It has the theme of "Gilded Glamour." It's safe to say Blake really went all out!

The lovebirds always look great together!

We last saw Blake and Ryan together at the Met Gala in 2017. Back then, she also looked incredible, again wearing Atelier Versace. Her gold dress featured blue feather detailing on its train and a plunging neck.

Blake really nailed her look at the 2018 Met Gala, too!

But Blake has appeared at fashion's biggest event of the year since then, looking gorgeous in another Atelier Versace look covered in jewels and even wearing a crown in 2018. The theme that year was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."