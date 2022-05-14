Holly Willoughby debuts striking new jewellery in stunning selfie The This Morning host looked radiant

Holly Willoughby delighted fans online as she took to social media to share a lovely new selfie wearing an especially eye-catching piece of jewellery. The mother-of-three beamed as she debuted her favourite necklace from Wylde Moon's collaboration with jewellery designer Kirstie Le Marque.

Holly's celestial necklace featured a black onyx stone in the shape of a love heart, embellished with a small gold star and attached to a fine gold chain. The beloved TV presenter sported a white embroidered broderie anglaise blouse with a feminine scalloped collar, letting the statement item speak for itself.

The 40-year-old wore her signature blonde locks down and gently curled with a slightly off-centre parting. She opted for a natural but camera-ready makeup look, that consisted of a dusty-pink lip, a flawless complexion, a touch of rose-tinted blush, defined brows, pink eyeshadow and some black mascara.

Holly held the necklace up for all to see, simultaneously flashing a glimpse of a fresh pale pink manicure.

Holly looked radiant as she debuted the statement necklace

The star shared the sweet selfie with her 7.8 million followers on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Just me and my @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque necklace having a moment on Friday 13th... (black onyx is known for its protection properties) #ad," with a crystal ball, crescent moon and sparkle emoji.

The star is clearly a fan of celestial jewellery

Fans and friends adored the wholesome image and couldn't help but express their love for Holly's stand-out necklace. "I just love this necklace! Simply magical," one commented, while another added: "I’ve got this necklace and I love it." A third agreed, adding: "Absolutely beautiful as always Holly," with a string of heart-eyes emojis. A fourth penned: "Oh yes I love a black onyx to block the negativity, thanks for the reminder."

Holly recently debuted another gorgeous new look – a pair of bright raspberry, high-waisted Emilia Wickstead cropped trousers with a buttonless ivory silk blouse. Holly completed the minimalistic yet vibrant ensemble with some ivory strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

