Holly Willoughby rocks dreamy power suit after sharing incredible announcement

Holly Willoughby made a stunning appearance on the final of The Games on Friday, rocking a head-turning sky blue suit by Acler and a pair of killer Kurt Geiger heels.

The TV star appeared to have an extra spring in her step too, and it's not surprising after she revealed earlier in the day that her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, was awarded Best Newcomer at the prestigious Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday. However, her commitment to the ITV show meant she was sadly unable to appear at the ceremony in person.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares delight over incredible career achievement

Taking to Instagram to share her delight, Holly posted a video of her acceptance speech, which saw her looking gorgeous in a pair of tight-fitting denim jeans and a nude-coloured blouse, which she wore slightly unbuttoned to create a deep V-neckline.

Sitting in an armchair beside a fireplace, Holly said: "Hello! Good evening, Fragrance Foundation Awards. I'm so sorry I can't be there, I'm currently filming The Games live on ITV, but my goodness me, thank you so much.

"To receive Best Newcomer when you look at all the other people that have been nominated in the category is a huge honour. I'm not there to collect my award so I'm going to pretend this is my award," she added, picking up a small bottle of Noir fragrance.

Holly rocked this sadly sold-out Acler suit on the finale of The Games

"I love it, thank you so much. Have the most wonderful night, from me and everyone one at Wylde Moon, thank you."

Accompanying the video, Holly wrote: "In the words of Jerry McGuire '[Last] night, our little project, our company, had a very big night...'

"The team and I are literally over the moon to announce that WYLDE MOON won BEST NEWCOMER brand at the Fragrance Foundation Awards 2022 last night.

Shop similar:

Claudie Pierlot blazer, £379, Selfridges

"These prestigious awards are the 'oscars' of the international fragrance industry, so we were overwhelmed to be nominated in the first instance...but to actually win, we're floored! (borrowed from) The Wild @wyldemoon @fragrancefoundationuk."

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to congratulate Holly on her superb career achievement, with Emma Bunton responding: "Yay!!!! Congratulations," followed by a heart-eyes and an applause emoji.

Shop Holly's Shoes:

Kurt Geiger London leather sandals, £149, Selfridges

Vanessa Feltz penned: "Richly deserved! The fragrance is delicious," while many of her fans sent messages of congratulations.

Holly launched her women's lifestyle website, specially curated by herself, in September 2021. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women to beauty, fashion, family, and energy healing.

