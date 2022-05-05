Holly Willoughby sends fans wild in the most elegant shirt dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Giving off major retro vibes, Holly Willoughby transported This Morning viewers to the French Riviera on Thursday as she debuted a brand new shirt dress from L.K.Bennett.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby reveals 'disaster' at her family home

Stepping out in the bold two-tone design, which featured a 1930's tropical scenic print in ocean blue, the presenter was a picture of elegance. Accessorised to perfection, she polished off her outfit with nude suede stilettos and a sparkling silver ring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's top style tips

With her blonde bob beautifully styled in beachy waves, courtesy of hair consultant Ciler Peksah, Holly's dewy makeup look was also created by another member of her go-to glam team, Patsy O'Neill.

Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss, the TV star looked absolutely radiant.

MORE: Holly Willoughby models three wedding rings – just like these royals

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals ideal night in at £3million family home – and it's so relatable

Holly teamed her vintage-inspired dress with nude suede pumps

In love with her desk-to-daywear dress? You better act quick, this £299 style is already selling like hotcakes! Fitted with a pointed collar, short voluminous sleeves, cream buttons and a tie belt at the waist, it flows from the pleated waistband into a flared midi skirt.

Uber flattering, we'd recommend pairing it with royal blue heels and cat-eye sunglasses for all of your summer celebrations.

Blue and Cream Tropical Print Cotton Shirt Dress, £299, L.K.Bennett

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Holly posted the most stunning snap, which she captioned: "Morning Thursday… today we take you back to our @thismorning forest… see you at 10am #hwstyle dress by @lkbennettlondon."

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 7.7 million followers, one wrote: "Looking absolutely gorgeous beaut as always!! Love love that dress!!" followed by heart eye and fire emojis.

"Adore that dress," added another. Meanwhile, Holly's This Morning co-star and TV cook Juliet Sears commented: "Dress of dreams!!!"

On Wednesday she made another glamorous appearance in a jewel-tone skirt from Jigsaw

Fans of the hit breakfast show often look to Holly for fashion inspiration, and this week she's certainly provided her fair share!

Looking oh-so-sophisticated on Wednesday, the mum-of-three nailed business chic as she tucked a crisp white shirt from Pure Collection into a green jewel-tone pencil skirt by Jigsaw – and we're obsessed with her outfit.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.