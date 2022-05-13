Holly Willoughby looks gorgeous in high-waisted trousers and chic blouse

Holly Willoughby debuted another gorgeous new style when she hosted ITV's The Games on Thursday night. The flash of red and V-neck top was totally different to the jolly daytime dresses seen on This Morning, as well as the majestic gowns she wore on Dancing On Ice. Fans are drawing comparisons to Kim Kardashian.

Ahead of the fourth live show, Holly took to Instagram to post a photo of herself striking a pose wearing bright raspberry, high-waisted Emilia Wickstead cropped trousers cinched at her tiny waist, paired with a completely buttonless ivory silk blouse by Guage 81. Holly wore skyscraper ivory strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and the stunning look was complete.

Holly's 7.8 million fans were over the moon and took to the comments to react. One wrote: "Love this outfit it is gorgeous just like you are." Holly's close friend and Spice Girl Emma Bunton loved the look too. Meanwhile another fan added: "I just don't understand how you are so perfect."

Holly's deep v-neckline makes an impact

As soon as one fan branded it their "favourite look so far," it immediately sparked a debate among fans who were still naming Holly's outfit from Wednesday night as their favourite look so far, with the bodycon styling still drawing comparisons to Kim Kardashian.

Holly lush in leather

Taking to Instagram the previous night for the third live show, Holly shared a photo of herself posing in a nude leather Massimo Dutti piece. Retailing at £369, the fiitted, glossy dress perfectly showcased Holly's hourglass figure and the flared skirt stopped just short of her ankles so fans could see her nude suede Gianvito Rossi stilettos.

The figure-flattering leather dress in full

One fan commented: "Very Kim K vibes," with love hearts while plenty of flame emojis were added by hundreds of fans in approval of the edgy bodycon look. What drew excited style comparisons was the nude shade of Holly's figure-hugging leather dress complemented by glossy lips and hair and smokey eyeshadow.

Holly's celebrity friends cheered for her leather look, from Christine Lampard to This Morning star Vanessa Feltz and Abbie Clancy who said, "Love your dress!"

Holly's glam squad, consisting of Danielle Whiteman and Patsy O'Neill, has kept her styling fairy lowkey since the start of The Games, which Holly co-hosts with England cricket star Freddie Flintoff.

We can't wait to see what new look Holly will debut for the live show finale at 9pm on ITV.

