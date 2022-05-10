We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Did you see the gorgeous Holly Willoughby on The Games on Monday evening? The beautiful star fronted the new show with Freddie Flintoff and looked as dazzling as ever in a brand new outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty said: "Hope you’re enjoying the show, @thegamestv live on ITV now…!#hwstyle Top @monsemaison @theoutnet belt @blackandbrownlondon trousers @sezane heels @gianvitorossi."

Mother-of-three Holly went for an all black and pinstripe ensemble, and her stunning peplum top featured a graduated hem, which was slightly longer on one side. How chic? It was by Monse, but has since sold out. We've found a fab alternative though; so keep scrolling.

The This Morning star also wore skyscraper heels and black trousers, which have fast become a staple in her wardrobe. The TV veteran previously told HELLO! she used to avoid trousers at all costs.

She said: "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser.

"It was better to wear a dress or a skirt, and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like wow, and I love it and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

Holly's new show sees 12 celebrities compete in Olympic-style challenges in a bid to become this year's winners.

In the opening episode, viewers watched as the six female contestants went head-to-head in a 100m hurdles event, with footballer and singer Chelcee Grimes taking first place. It's going to be one to watch, that's for sure!

