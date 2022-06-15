Katie Holmes stuns in quirky netted dress as she cuddles up to boyfriend Bobby Wooten III The couple attended the premiere of her new film Alone Together

Katie Holmes put in a stunning appearance at the premiere of her new film Alone Together at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old looked sensational in a white, sleeveless, netted dress that exposed a hint of her toned stomach. Katie accessorized with a chunky gold necklace, dainty earrings, and a beige leather clutch.

She wore her dark hair down and straight in a chic, messy style and kept her makeup natural with a glowing complexion and subtle smokey eye.

Katie was supported at her big event by her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, who couldn't wipe the smile from his face and looked so proud of his girlfriend, who wrote, directed, and starred in the upcoming movie.

The couple held hands as they walked the red carpet and couldn't stop giggling, with Katie placing an affectionate arm around her beau as they posed for photographers.

Katie and Bobby put on a loved-up display

Katie and Bobby made their red carpet debut as a couple last month at The Moth Ball 25th Anniversary Gala. Their date night came one month after they confirmed their romance with a PDA-packed stroll through Central Park.

Bobby is Katie's first public romance since she split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in May 2021. They dated for around eight months, and Katie even declared her love for him in a rare move on Instagram.

Katie looked gorgeous in her woven dress

To mark her 42nd birthday in December, Katie re-shared a post from Emilio, which read: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!"

To which Katie responded in her comments: "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

Katie previously dated Jamie Foxx for six years and was married to Tom Cruise before that. They divorced in 2012 and share 16-year-old daughter, Suri.

