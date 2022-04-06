Katie Holmes nails the oversized blazer trend at ultra glam dinner party

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dressed to the nines for a seriously glam dinner party in the West Village, Katie Holmes brought her fashion A-game on Tuesday evening as she headed to the Santa Margherita Rosé launch, held at a traditional New York townhouse.

Posing in front of a sweeping floral arch, the Dawson's Creek star was pictured wearing an oversized tuxedo blazer complete with a classic white tee, navy slim-fit trousers and a pair of hypnotic striped heels.

Championing a less is more approach to fashion, Katie wore her brunette tresses down in her signature, straight style and opted for minimal accessories. Rocking a soft brown eyeshadow, the mum-of-one added a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a barely-there nude lip – stunning!

One of the season's biggest trends, the oversized blazer, which can be styled as either a jacket or a dress, is a major hit with celebrities and royals right now. The Duchess of Cambridge, Ashley Benson, Chrissy Teigen and Holly Willoughby have all embraced the spring trend, and now you can too.

Double-breasted Suit Blazer, $119.99 / £69.99, Mango

If you're obsessed with Katie's tuxedo blazer then look no further – this $119.99 version from Mango is not to be missed. Fitted with a lapel collar, button cuffs and two statement pockets, it's an everyday staple that can be layered over jeans and a T-shirt, your favourite dresses or a chic work shirt and trousers.

Providing even more style inspo for spring, just last week Katie headed to another glamorous event – the Kate Spade Fall 2022 Collection presentation. Joined by fellow A-listers Emma Roberts and Rosario Dawson, the actress looked so gorgeous in a sunshine yellow dress, teamed with a white cardigan and a quirky croissant-style clutch bag.

Posting a number of snaps on Instagram, the label gave fans a rare glimpse inside the event, writing:

"Come on in! The Kate Spade New York townhouse is ready to welcome you. We hosted our housewarming, joined by @emmaroberts, @rosariodawson, @katieholmes and others. We treated our guests to a sneak preview of our upcoming fall 2022 collection—swipe to see more.

