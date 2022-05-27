Katie Holmes makes red carpet debut with new boyfriend in the dreamiest dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Katie Holmes officially introduced her new boyfriend to the world on Thursday by bringing him as her date to The Moth Ball 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares sweet never-before-seen family photos of Suri

The Dawson's Creek star and her musician beau, Bobby Wooten III, made their red carpet debut at Spring Studios – and their relationship appears to be getting serious! Katie couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she cozied up to Bobby while posing for photographers at the event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Holmes shares sweet video of daughter Suri

Katie looked stunning in an orange plissé-crepe midi dress by Jonathan Simkhai that featured a high neck, romantic blouson sleeves, and a floaty asymmetric hem.

She kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with gold jewelry, black heeled sandals, and a black clutch, and kept her makeup minimal to let her natural beauty shine through.

READ: Katie Holmes reveals inspiring outlook on getting older

MORE: Katie Holmes celebrates daughter Suri's birthday at home in New York

It wasn't just on the red carpet that the couple shined. Inside the venue, Katie and Bobby were pictured giggling and exchanging adoring glances at each other too.

The couple made their red carpet debut

The couple's date night comes one month after they confirmed their romance with a PDA-packed stroll through Central Park.

Shop similar:

Cotton Dress, $273 / £306, Wolf and Badger

Bobby is Katie's first public romance since she split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in May 2021. They dated for around eight months, and Katie even declared her love for him in a rare move on Instagram.

To mark her 42nd birthday in December, Katie re-shared a post from Emilio, which read: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!"

Katie and Bobby look so in love

To which Katie responded in her comments: "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

Katie previously dated Jamie Foxx for six years and was married to Tom Cruise before that. They divorced in 2012 and share 16-year-old daughter, Suri.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.