katie holmes white coat mango lookalikes

Katie Holmes's white coat is going straight on our Pinterest board

The Dawson’s Creek star elevated her leisurewear in an instant with her stylish winter coat

If you’re looking for a way instantly to elevate your leisurewear when it’s time to leave the house, check out Katie Holmes's latest outfit! The 43-year-old star stepped out for some shopping in New York City wearing simple sweatpants and a jumper - but what made the outfit street style ready was her chic white wool coat.

After spending so much time in leisurewear, we're always looking for a coat that makes any casual outfit, from jeans to leggings, look ultra-stylish in a snap. And Katie's A-list-approved wardrobe must-have definitely fits the bill.

Katie teamed up the cool Mango coat with beige 'Lennox' hiking boots from Sorel - a combination that is truly Pinterest-worthy.

kate holmes white long coat by mango

Katie Holmes rocked a white statement coat by Mango as she stepped out for some shopping in NYC

katie holmes mango white coat

Handmade wool coat, was £139.99 now £59.99 / $199.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

While the mother-of-one's exact Mango coat is nearly sold out, we’ve found some similar just-as-fabulous overcoats so you can recreate the look yourself. 

katie holmes white coat dupe river island

Cream double-breasted coat, £90 / $167, River Island 

SHOP NOW

katie holmes white coat dupe marks and spencer

Textured Longline Shacket, £79 / $139, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

katie holmes white coat dupe hm

Tie belt coat, £59.99 / $79.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

 

