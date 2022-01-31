Katie Holmes's white coat is going straight on our Pinterest board

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re looking for a way instantly to elevate your leisurewear when it’s time to leave the house, check out Katie Holmes's latest outfit! The 43-year-old star stepped out for some shopping in New York City wearing simple sweatpants and a jumper - but what made the outfit street style ready was her chic white wool coat.

RELATED: 9 long coats for women that we are swooning over right now

After spending so much time in leisurewear, we're always looking for a coat that makes any casual outfit, from jeans to leggings, look ultra-stylish in a snap. And Katie's A-list-approved wardrobe must-have definitely fits the bill.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares stunning throwback beach photo

Katie teamed up the cool Mango coat with beige 'Lennox' hiking boots from Sorel - a combination that is truly Pinterest-worthy.

Katie Holmes rocked a white statement coat by Mango as she stepped out for some shopping in NYC

Handmade wool coat, was £139.99 now £59.99 / $199.99, Mango

While the mother-of-one's exact Mango coat is nearly sold out, we’ve found some similar just-as-fabulous overcoats so you can recreate the look yourself.

Cream double-breasted coat, £90 / $167, River Island

Textured Longline Shacket, £79 / $139, Marks & Spencer

Tie belt coat, £59.99 / $79.99, H&M

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.