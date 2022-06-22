Strictly’s Katya Jones turns heads in flirty swimsuit during sun-filled getaway

Professional dancer Katya Jones looked incredible in her plunging swimsuit as she posed for a beach snap on Tuesday.

DISCOVER: What is Katya Jones' net worth? Everything you need to know about the Strictly star

Taking to her Instagram account, the 33-year-old shared an envy-inducing swimsuit photo as she stood in shallow water. With her hands outstretched in the air, Katya appeared to be relishing her summer getaway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katya Jones shares video of Giovanni Pernice in underwear and fans go wild

Channelling her inner beach babe, Katya wowed in a marine blue V-neck swimsuit with giant silver eyelets. She teamed her nautical number with a chunky twisted bracelet. Keeping things low-key, the dancer swept her silky raven hair behind her ears for a mermaid-esque look.

RELATED: Dianne Buswell transforms beautiful garden for epic birthday party with Strictly co-stars

READ: Katya Jones poses with rarely-seen brother – and they look so alike

Teasing her fans, Katya captioned the post: “Come find me.”

Katya sizzled in her plunging blue swimsuit

Her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one writing: “Happy Summer Girl at the Shore.”

A second added: “Wow looking fantastically beautiful as always Katya.”

Whilst a third penned: “Bathing beauty in blue!”

Given her dancing background, it’s no surprise that Katya’s figure looked incredible as she took to the beach. Indeed, the 33-year-old Russian beauty began dancing at just six years old. She trained in both ballroom and Latin, as well as gymnastics, and soon hit the competition circuit.

The professional dancer jetted off to Greece

Nowadays she maintains her figure with regular dance training. Appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, contestants and dance partners are made to practice for up to eight hours a day, which is no doubt bound to have an impact on Katya's body.

The post comes after Katya spent some well-deserved time away in Greece last week. Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the TV sensation looked every inch the Bond girl as she posed atop a motorbike alongside British snowboarder Aimee Fuller. She captioned the post with one word: “Arrived.”

Her fans rushed to compliment the dancer, with pal Oti Mabuse writing: “Oh sultry.”

Newly-married Karen Hauer added: “Enjoy it, babe.”

A third penned: “Lovely holiday memories.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.