Katya Jones' fans go crazy for her multi-coloured bodycon dress Such a cheerful outfit

We LOVE this dress! Strictly dancer Katya Jones has wowed her Instagram followers with her latest outfit – a stunning multi-coloured bodycon dress by French Connection. The professional dancer wore the cool dress for an appearance on Tuesday's Loose Women with her dance partner Mike Bushell and the star looked amazing in the figure-hugging frock. Katya wrote alongside the snap: "Happy faces at the @loosewomen before JUMPING ON THE SAMBA training! So lovely to seat amongst these amazing ladies! @mikebushellofficial looking so slim!!! Don’t you think?? Just shows what an amazing exercise dancing is!"

Photo credit: Instagram / Katya Jones

Not many of us could pull that bright bodycon dress off – the whole second-skin style really does show off one's lumps and bumps – but that's no problem for super-fit Katya. The colour combo of yellow, pink and black is so fun, it has us thinking of candy floss and ice cream amidst the autumn dreariness outdoors.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's purple jumper looks mighty like this Marks & Spencer version

One of Katya's followers posted: "Omg this dress! Where is it from?" while another said, "Love this dress." One fan was thinking just like us, writing, "Really craving Neapolitan ice cream. No idea why."

SHOP!: Lula dress, £29, French Connection

MORE: Amanda Holden's hounds-tooth dress is the talk of Instagram

Sadly, the fabulous French Connection Lula dress is no longer available to buy but here's hoping the store restocks pronto. They do have other bodycon-style frocks available right now; this long-sleeved purple dress is gorgeous and also comes in black and white. Just the thing for work-to-evening cocktails.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.