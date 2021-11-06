What is Katya Jones' net worth? Everything you need to know about the Strictly star Everything you need to know about the Russian star…

Katya Jones might have only joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, but she has established herself as one of the show's most popular pro dancers, having lifted the Glitterball trophy in 2017 with partner Joe McFadden. Last year, she dominated headlines when she and former boxer Nicola Adams teamed up to become the first same-sex couple on the BBC show.

Exclusive: Strictly's Katya Jones makes rare comments about ex Neil Jones and lockdown dating

Whether it's her incredible moves on the dance floor, her flawless choreography, or an ongoing interest in her personal life, the Russian dancer has really captured the nation's interest – and she's showing no signs of slowing down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katya Jones and Adam Peaty turn up the heat with their Tango

But how much do you know about Katya Jones? Find out everything you need to know about the talented 31-year-old…

Exclusive: Strictly's Katya Jones shares 6 genius upcycling clothing hacks

What is Katya Jones' net worth?

It's widely reported that Strictly professional dancers are paid between £30,000 and £35,000 per series – although that figure is believed to have risen to £50,000 for the 2018 series. The pros are said to be paid more if they also sign up to the Strictly live tour – just as Katya did in 2017. Katya herself is believed to have come from a privileged background; her father is a wealthy Russian businessman, while her mother is of Korean descent.

Katya Jones and Joe McFadden won Strictly in 2017

Life before Strictly

Katya was born on 12 May, 1989, in St Petersburg. She started dancing when she was just six years old. The TV star began a professional partnership with fellow Strictly dancer, and former husband, Neil Jones in 2008. And seven years later, they were married, and became the World Professional Latin Showdance Champions. They are also the four-times undefeated British National Professional Champions.

Strictly Come Dancing

Katya and Neil both signed up to Strictly in 2016; while Neil was not partnered up with a celebrity, Katya was famously paired with politician Ed Balls. Against all the odds, the couple did surprisingly well in the competition, eventually ending the series in sixth place. The following year, Katya was paired with Holby City actor Joe McFadden and the couple danced all the way to the final, going on to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy. In 2018, Katya was teamed up with comedian Seann Walsh, but the pair ended the competition in 11th place. Katya is partnered with GB Olympian Adam Peaty for the current series of the show.

Katya and her 2019 partner, Mike Bushell

Katya's personal life

Katya and Neil tied the knot in August 2013, after five years of dating. However, their marriage came under intense scrutiny in October 2018, when Katya was pictured kissing her Strictly dance partner, Seann Walsh.

Katya and Seann later appeared on It Takes Two to apologise for their actions, with Katya stating: "I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing, me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

MORE: Tess Daly reveals how Strictly deals with scandals – from kisses to the infamous curse

Katya and Neil Jones remain close despite their split

Sadly, just 10 months later, Katya and Neil announced the end of their marriage. In a joint statement, the couple stated that the split was "mutual", both pledging to "keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects". "We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends," they said. "We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing."

Despite the end of their romance, the former couple have remained close. During an appearance on Loose Women last year, Katya was asked what her feelings were working alongside her ex. "Brilliant!" she replied. "We always help each other and send each other videos. If people are looking for things they will find things," she added. "But there really is nothing to look for."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.