Take a closer look inside the wardrobe of Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones as she speaks exclusively to HELLO! about her new partnership with Oxfam, her close relationship with ex-husband Neil Jones and her favourite outfits from the show.

Katya often borrows clothes from Neil

Katya Jones on borrowing clothes from her ex-husband Neil Jones

A firm believer in shopping responsibly, over the past year Katya has set herself the challenge of not buying anything new - and on 6 July she will have achieved her one year goal by upcycling and re-wearing pieces from her wardrobe, as well as styling up hand-me-downs from her ex-husband and good friend - fellow Strictly dancer, Neil Jones.

"Right now we're doing a clear-out and I've kept a lot of his stuff that he doesn't want anymore," she said. "He was going to take some bags to the charity shops and I said 'I might go through it before you go' and now I've got a lot of his jumpers and oversized things. I've even made some masks for the Oxfam challenge from some of his old shirts!" Katya is currently working with Oxfam to discuss new research which has found that over a third of women have not bought any fast fashion items since lockdown began.

Katya has a lot of sentimental items in her wardrobe

Katya Jones on the most important items in her wardrobe

Opening up about the most important items in her wardrobe, she explained: "I have a lot of good quality handbags that have been given to me by my dad. I also have dresses from my nan that are over 50 years old - they're so special to me and I always get compliments when I wear them. They're so beautiful and such high quality."

Series seventeen of Strictly Come Dancing saw Katya paired with Mike Bushell

Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing outfits

As for her favourite Strictly outfits, Katya admits that she's been spoilt for choice: "I've been really lucky, every single week I've been like 'Oh my god this is beautiful and this is amazing.' Our designers know us really well - they know what we're like and what fit we'll feel good in. I loved every single outfit from my last season." Series seventeen of the hit show saw Katya paired with BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell.

Katya describes her style as "loud and quirky"

Katya Jones on dressing for the red carpet

Describing her style as "loud and quirky," Katya loves experimenting with fashion. "Twice now I've actually been on a BAFTA's worst dressed list for my red carpet looks but if anything I'm proud of it because I stay true to myself and I know what I like," she said. "I love Madonna and Lady Gaga - people who have really defined styles and aren't afraid to go a bit more out there. I've also always looked up to Balmain."

VIDEO: Karen Hauer And Katya Jones Reveal Gorgeous Retro Living Rooms In Strictly Challenge

Katya Jones reveals her go-to lockdown outfit

Revealing her go-to lockdown outfits, Katya said: "A lot of people have been in their pyjamas but that's not been the case for me. I've been creating themed days for myself, so I've had an Oriental day where I wore an Oriental outfit that I had specially made when I was in Thailand. I've done a hippie day, a 1920s day and I've even dressed up as the Statue of Liberty!"

