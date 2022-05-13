Dianne Buswell transforms beautiful garden for epic birthday party with Strictly co-stars The Strictly Come Dancing star threw a party at the home she shares with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell proved herself to be the hostess with the mostess as she threw a garden party to celebrate the birthdays of some of her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars on Thursday.

The professional dancer was joined by friends from the BBC show including Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer and Katya Jones, and shared a series of photos of their celebration on Instagram.

Dianne pulled out all the stops for the occasion by transforming the garden at her beautiful country home she shares with boyfriend Joe Sugg. A large bell tent was set up on the lawn, along with three wooden tables and scatter cushions for the group to sit down and tuck into brunch and birthday cake.

A gold hoop adorned with balloons, pampas and a sign reading "Strictly Tour 2022" also offered a great photo setting.

Their garden is set up on a hilltop with views across the surrounding countryside, providing a beautiful backdrop to the party. The couple also have a wooden decking patio area with rattan cushioned sofas and a glass-topped coffee table, which leads down to the lawn below.

The 33-year-old, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, told fans the celebration had been "just perfect", and her colleagues were quick to agree, with Katya Jones writing: "I can't thank you all enough for this beautiful afternoon! But it was definitely a celebration of all the birthdays with the wonderful group of people!!! Thank you for hosting us Dianne."

Gorka commented: "It was so nice!! Thanks @diannebuswell for having us." Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima wrote: "Sista thank you for having us."

Dianne and Joe moved from London to the countryside in 2021, and have both shared several glimpses inside their home on social media, showing how they have put their own stamp on the property with palm tree wallpaper, patterned furniture and bold colours throughout.

