Holly Willoughby is a vintage vision in gingham midi dress and heels

There's no doubt that Holly Willoughby knows how to throw together a sweet ensemble. The beloved TV host often dazzles in pastels, prints and pleats – so it comes as no surprise that her latest look is equally as charming as the rest.

Holly, 41, sported a pink and white gingham frock by royally-approved brand Self-Portrait, featuring a vintage-inspired ruched sweetheart bust, a twee gingham print and a covered button-down front and grosgrain ribbon-tie waist.

She teamed the look with a pair of simple coffee-coloured high heels and twirled for the cameras in the romantic number.

The mother-of-three wore her blonde crop down loose in her go-to straightened style and opted for a radiant beauty blend. A dewy complexion, a powdering of rose-tinted blush, a lashing of black mascara, a bronzed smoky eye and a pink lip made for an enchanting makeup concoction.

Holly looked beautiful in the designer dress

Holly took to social media to share the lovely look with fans. She captioned the delightful post: "Morning Friday… today we take our artwork off the wall and clear out the lockers before we break up for summer… lots of fun to be had before we go… see you on @thismorning at 10 am… #hwstyle @mrselfportrait," with a sparkle and dress emoji.

Fans and followers adored the star's midi dress and were quick to express their admiration for the ensemble. "Beautiful – really suits you," one said, while another added: "Gorgeous dress." A third penned: "Stunning as always," and a fourth commented: "Love that dress – it's beautiful."

If you agree and would love to see Holly's dress hanging in your summer wardrobe for all to coo over, then you're in luck. The garment is still available to buy online and is sure to remain a firm seasonal staple piece for years to come.

Gingham Midi Dress, £340, Self-Portrait

Alternatively, why not try this gorgeous lookalike?

Pink Gingham Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

Float from sophisticated garden parties to picnics in this adorable gingham dress by Nobody's Child. Boasting a flattering underbust panel, a V-neckline, a button-through front with pretty covered buttons, a hem slit for easy movement and ties on the short cuffed sleeves to add a final touch of feminine charm, this piece is perfect for the warmer months approaching.

Holly recently enthralled fans with another summer dress aesthetic as she donned a playful lemon-printed mini dress. Complete with a fun collar, romantic puffed sleeves, waist-cinching belt and ditsy pleated skirt, Holly's bold Oasis dress instantly transports us to balmy evenings sipping limoncello on the Amalfi coast.

