Holly Willoughby's £4 mascara revealed - and you should see her lashes

Holly Willoughby's flawless beauty is something we all admire here at HELLO!. Fresh glowing skin, rosy cheeks and never wearing too much makeup. It's a winning formula that inspires many.

Luckily for us, Holly's trusted makeup artist Patsy O'Neill always lists the products she uses on the blonde beauty - either on her Instagram page, or Wylde Moon, Holly's online lifestyle magazine. In the January edition, the article stated: "Every month, Holly’s trusted glam team share the secrets they usually reserve just for her. This January they strip everything back and hit the refresh button."

So you can imagine how excited we were to see Patsy recommending the e.l.f Extending Mascara which costs just £4! The talented professional said the product is a great high street buy and "it does exactly what it says…extends! The wand is a perfect shape for a quick, even application."

This inexpensive number is enriched with vitamin B, E, to help condition lashes and the big brush head coats every lash with the bristles, giving great definition.

We love discovering what products get Holly gorgeous

Keeping in with the eyes theme, Patsy has previously revealed her hack for ensuring Holly looks bright-eyed in the morning.

Lash Extending Mascara, £4, e.l.f

She said on Instagram: "My favourite eye product is Liz Earle's Eyebright," and advised people to "keep in the fridge and apply to pads to the eyes pre-makeup." She added: "It's a morning magic wakeup product."

Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Cleanser, £16, Feel Unique

Holly also raved about the de-puffing eye product, saying: "I put it on two cotton wool pads and then I just hold them on my eyes for about 30 seconds. I feel like it just takes down that redness and that puffiness." Sounds epic.

Holly is currently filming Dancing on Ice and have you seen the glow her skin has?

SUQQU The Cream foundation, £68.00, Selfridges

It's all down this foundation by SUQQU. The 'Cream Foundation' is a radiance boosting formula that enhances your natural glow over time, meaning it will look better as the day goes on. SOLD!

