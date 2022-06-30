Holly Willoughby's delights fans in cutest floral mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has just debuted a brand new dress from Duchess Kate's favourite brand, and the pearl detailing is divine.

The 41-year-old This Morning presenter loves a floral frock and on Thursday morning, Holly donned a soft green and white L.K.Bennett dress, which featured huge pearl buttons. The pearls, the frilled collar and the puffed sleeves of her dress added a fancy flair to the look. What made this dress so figure-flattering was the skater-style skirt – Holly looked fab.

The star's style team Danielle Whiteman and Patsy O'Neill always create very natural paired-back beauty looks for Holly and the star's simple nude suede court shoes and natural makeup worked perfectly for her latest ITV appearance.

Holly's sweet pearl buttoned dress - Duchess Kate would approve

Holly showed off the dress with an Instagram post captioned: "Morning Thursday… today on @thismorning we are joined by @george_ezra see you at 10am… dress by @lkbennettlondon."

Fans loved the dress, one wrote: "That dress is lovely," while another said Holly was an "absolute stunner!" A third added: "Everyone who reads this will be happy."

Holly's dress is the new 'Roisin Mint Daisy Print Frill Collar Silk Dress' from L.K.Bennett and retails at £329.

Roisin daisy print collar silk dress, £29, L.K.Bennett

Excitingly, New Look's 'Green Daisy Print Frill Collar Dress' is on sale at just £12.

Daisy print frill collar dress, now £12 (was £23.00), New Look

Holly is loving green floral hues at the moment. On Tuesday, the mum-of-three looked radiant in the chic thigh-skimming green dress, complete with romantic puffed sleeves, and a waist-cinching tie.

Holly enjoys another green floral moment

Holly paired her charming summer tea dress with her signature nude heels again and natural makeup. This styling is really providing us with inspiration for our summer dress looks!

