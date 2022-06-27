Holly Willoughby has a movie star moment at Wimbledon in Marilyn dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wimbledon 2022 is finally here! As much as we love watching the matches, we also really enjoy all the celebrity spotting too - it's like an unofficial fashion show.

Holly Willoughby stole the show on Monday afternoon as she arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, alongside her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

The blonde beauty wore a truly stunning dress by high ended brand Gul Hurgel. Her halter neck style frock came complete with a wide collar, billowing skirt and a belted waist. In short, a very vintage style design.

It's actually called the 'Marilyn' and it's easy to see why; the dress looks just like something screen idol Marilyn Monroe would wear. And seeing as they are both blonde bombshells, it's rather fitting she wore this number, don't you agree?

Holly looked stunning in her Gul Hurgel dress

The brand isn't available in the UK but we've found a similar style you may like. Keep scrolling!

Get Holly's vintage style:

RIXO Sabrina floral-print cotton and linen-blend midi dress, £265, Selfridges

Holly goes to Wimbledon every year and we love to see what she wears. Style spectator alert! In 2021, she turned heads in a stunning green spotted dress from one of her favourite sustainable fashion labels, Reformation.

Teaming the elegant look with a pair of espadrilles from Mango, and a cream croc handbag from Mulberry, the glamorous mother-of-three picked the perfect colour ensemble to match the Wimbledon court.

Holly was in the Champagne Lanson suite at Wimbledon

Side-by-side with her husband Dan Baldwin, Holly was spotted waiting to take her seat on Centre Court, equipped perfectly for the unpredictable English weather with both a pair of sunglasses and a classic cream trench coat.

Holly Willoughby was spotted in the Champagne Lanson suite at Wimbledon, where guests enjoyed a private champagne reception, seated lunch and afternoon tea with menu highlights including Wimbledon Signature Coronation Sutton Hoo Chicken, Braised Shoulder of Lamb Wellington and Strawberry Eton Mess Cheesecake.

Holly was also accompanied by husband Dan Baldwin

As the tournament played on, VIPs also sipped on a range of Champagne Lanson including an exclusive worldwide preview of Le Vintage 2012 which will be available to customers later in the year.

Most of the Wimbledon matches will air on BBC One and BBC Two. Fans can also enjoy plenty of coverage, updates and commentary on various other platforms including the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. BBC Radio 5 Live also provides commentary throughout the two weeks. There's no excuse to miss it!

