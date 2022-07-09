Penny Lancaster is a vision in flirty mini dress for sun-drenched photo

Penny Lancaster gave off some major summer vibes on Friday when she donned a flirty white mini dress for an evening out with friends.

The 51-year-old looked sensational posing in the floaty frock, which showcased her never-ending legs and featured a scoop neckline and scattered white polka dots.

Penny shielded her eyes from the sun's rays in a pair of aviator sunglasses and wore her blonde locks done in a wavy style.

She appeared to be makeup-free in the image, letting her natural beauty shine through as she posed with her arms wrapped around her pals on the rooftop of the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in LA.

Earlier in the day, Penny enjoyed a day at the beach in Malibu and shared a fun picture of herself posing inside a pink float featuring bananas.

Penny looked gorgeous in her sunset dress

Fans rushed to comment on the lovely snap, with many calling her "beautiful". "You are such an amazing woman... beautiful inside and out… come back to Loose Women, I miss you terribly," wrote one, whilst another added: "Absolutely beautiful, she is the best-looking woman that Rod has ever been with. She is such a great person and has a beautiful personality."

Penny and Rod often holiday in Malibu and are usually joined by their two children, Aiden, 11, and 16-year-old Alastair, as well as Rod's other six children from previous relationships.

Penny and Rod have been married since 2007

Rod is a father to eight children in total. He was married to Alana Stewart from 1979 until 1984, and together they share Kimberly Stewart, 42, and Sean. In 1987, he welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart, 35, with model Kelly Emberg, and he also shares two children with second wife Rachel Hunter, Renee, 30, and Liam, 27.

Rod and Penny started dating in 1999 and were married in June 2007 in Portofino, Italy. They welcomed Alastair in November 2005 followed by Aiden in February 2011. He is also a father to daughter Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed up for adoption; the pair have since reconciled.

