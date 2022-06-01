Penny Lancaster looks incredible in summer shorts in rare photo with stepdaughter ahead of family celebration The model is so glam

Penny Lancaster showcased her endless legs in another fabulous outfit on Instagram on Wednesday, proving she looks glam whether she's dressed up or in more casual attire.

Rocking a high-cut pair of dungaree shorts with a white T-shirt, the star posed next to her stepdaughter Renee Stewart, who Penny's rocker husband Sir Rod Stewart shares with his ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

SEE: Penny Lancaster stuns in leopard print dress at the beach - Sir Rod Stewart has the best reaction

Actress Renee smiled and put her arm around Penny's shoulder, and was also dressed simply in a stylish black playsuit. "Happy Birthday Renee," Penny captioned the sweet picture, before going on to share another reason for the family to celebrate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster looks gorgeous in figure-hugging animal-print top

The Loose Women panellist later posted a photo showing herself and other members of the Stewart clan grinning as they stood behind Rod by the gates of Buckingham Palace.

READ: Rod Stewart supports Penny Lancaster's menopause campaign with sweet post

SEE: Rod Stewart sparks fan reaction with new family video at £4.6m home

"Very excited," Penny wrote, ahead of her husband's performance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert.

Penny looked stunning in her latest snap

Penny knows how to turn up the glamour for special occasions, as she proved last week when she attended the ABBA Voyage premiere at London's new ABBA Arena.

Sir Rod Stewart's wife, 51, opted for a seriously cool outfit comprising a floaty leopard print mini dress, worn belted at the waist, and a pair of thigh-high suede boots with a killer heel.

Channelling her husband's aesthetic, Penny sported a black skinny scarf looped around her neck, perfectly pulling the look together.

The star shared her excitement ahead of Rod's Jubilee performance

Penny shares two children with Rod: sons Alistair, 16, and Aiden, 11.

Speaking to HELLO! in a previous interview about her blended family, the star sweetly said: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it’s proved to be an honour and very rewarding."

She went on: "When I first met my husband 15 years ago, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.