Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster celebrate amazing news – and look at Penny's dress

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster had reason to celebrate on Friday as they marked their 15th anniversary, although they had to go a bit early as Rod was due to depart.

Penny shared a gorgeous snap of the couple together in a glamorous foyer and their outfits were just to die for. The Loose Women star looked angelic as she stood in a white mini-dress with a matching feather boa around her neck and similarly matched handbag. The glamorous frock perfectly highlighted her svelte figure, and she finished off the stunning look with a pair of gold heels.

Meanwhile, her rocker husband looked incredibly dapper in a black suit jacket with sheer detailing and a pair of trousers that matched Penny's ensemble.

"Early 15th anniversary dinner, before Rod flys off for his long awaited shows," [sic] she captioned the image, which showed her husband cosying up to her.

Fans loved the romantic snap, as one penned: "Oh you are a really young couple. We #generationsilverandgold already passed the 30th anniversary."

A second posted: "Love this pic…gorgeous pair," while a third commented: "Beautiful! Have a great time love birds and Happy Anniversary."

Penny and Rod enjoyed an early anniversary

Many others wished the couple, who married back in 2007 a "happy anniversary" as they shared strings of heart emojis.

Rod recently had another major moment in his life, as he performed at the Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During his time on stage, Rod sang Sweet Caroline, and he even had Prince William and Prince George joining in with him.

The pair married in 2007

Following his performance, Penny shared a photo of the pair surrounded by their loved ones, including their youngest son, Aidan, 14.

Also pictured is Rod's sister Mary Stewart and two of his daughters, Kimberly and Ruby, as well as Penny's sister-in-law, Louise.

