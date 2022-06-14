Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster stuns in gorgeous dress for menopause pledge The model headed to the House of Commons

Penny Lancaster has been one of the most vocal celebrities on the effects of menopause on women and helping to bring it to the front of the national conversation.

READ: Penny Lancaster opens up about 'frightening' condition in heartfelt interview

During the week, the model headed to the House of Commons, alongside other famous faces, such as Lisa Snowdon, as the Speaker made sure to sign a pledge to address the issues within the workforce for the House of Parliament. Penny met with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, alongside Carolyn Harris, the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Menopause to witness the historic signing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster gets emotional as she speaks about menopause

And as ever, Penny was one glamorous woman as she stunned in a green dress that was adorned with bumblebees as well as a black blazer.

SEE: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster celebrate amazing news – and look at Penny's dress

MORE: Penny Lancaster poses with son and step-daughters in family photo – and sparks huge reaction

She wore her stunning blonde hair loose as she met with politicians within one of the rooms in the Palace of Westminster.

She did not caption her post, instead using the reshared caption from Sir Lindsay's account, which read: "I'm proud to sign a pledge to make the @ukhouseofcommons an exemplary employer to female staff going through the menopause.

"I value my female colleagues and staff, and don't want them avoiding promotion or leaving Parliament because of the symptoms they experience. #menopausemandate."

Penny looked gorgeous at the event

Fans immediately praised Penny, including Sir Lindsay who penned: "Wonderful to welcome you to the House of Commons today Penny, and to discuss such an important issue!"

SEE: Penny Lancaster wows in flirty dress as husband Rod Stewart prepare for Jubilee concert

WOW: Penny Lancaster looks incredible in summer shorts in rare photo with stepdaughter ahead of family celebration

A second shared: "So proud of you," while a third posted: "Amazing work Penny."

And a fourth added: "Well done Penny and Lisa, my wife's going through it at 51 because of my health can't get away makes my life hell so happy for you ladies getting it out there love you both xxx."

The star has been vocal about the effects of menopause

During an appearance on TalkTV last month, Penny made an impassioned plea about the shortage of hormone replacement therapy alongside menopause.

SEE: Penny Lancaster takes a walk on the wild side in mini dress and statement boots

MORE: Rod Stewart supports Penny Lancaster's menopause campaign with sweet post

Speaking about the high demand, the star explained: "The demand for HRT is because of the confidence women now have, after a lot of campaigning after the last two or three years, we're not sort of shying away from it."

She added that women were no longer "embarrassed" about talking about menopause and felt empowered to "demand" the medication from doctors.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.