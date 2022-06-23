Penny Lancaster looks stunning in slinky dress as she poses with topless Rod Stewart The couple married in 2007

Penny Lancaster is known for her show-stealing outfits, and she certainly grabbed attention when she supported her husband, Rod Stewart, and an important cause.

The model had headed out to the Royal Albert Hall in order to see her husband perform at the Raise the Roof charity concert, which was raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK. Rod was performing alongside legendary acts like Van Morrison and Paloma Faith, with the concert hosted by Jools Holland, who was diagnosed with the illness back in 2014.

Ahead of the show, Penny surprised her husband in his dressing room, alongside some friends and representatives from Prostate Cancer UK.

And it appears that they caught him at an awkward time as the legendary rock singer still had his top off!

Penny posed with the group, and she looked absolutely dynamite in a slinky leopard-print dress that hugged her figure flawlessly.

Penny interrupted Rod in his dressing room

Alongside her eye-catching dress, the mum-of-two accessorised with a Gucci clutch bag.

The gig held a special place in Sir Rod's heart, as back in 2019, he confessed that he had been battling the illness for three years, and confirmed that it was in remission.

At the time, he urged men to have their prostates checked after explaining he beat his fight with cancer because it was caught early.

The singer revealed he had suffered from prostate cancer in 2019

Speaking to an audience at a fundraising event for the Prostate Project in Surrey, the musician shared: "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests."

Later that year, Penny and Rod hosted the inaugural Memories that Matter fundraising gala, at London's Rosewood hotel.

They had meticulously planned the event, at which Sir Rod performed, and the "memorable night" raised an impressive £1.1m for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

