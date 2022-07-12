Exclusive: Strictly's Tess Daly unveils empowering swimwear collection in poolside shoot The Strictly Come Dancing host is the co-founder of Naia Beach

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly may be the queen of the ballroom when it comes to outfits, but the radiant mother-of-two has hung up her ballgowns for the season in exchange for her holiday wardrobe.

Looking serene and glamorous as she lounges by the pool in an array of stunning beachwear, Tess is dreaming about holidays with her family. "My happy place is the south of France – the light, the language, the food and the ambience," the Strictly host and entrepreneur tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview.

"We’re real foodies in our family, hence our love of France," adds Tess, who is mum to Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13, with her TV presenter husband Vernon Kay.

"For me, the ideal vacation would be somewhere with plenty of sunshine, wonderful beaches and glorious seaside walks – and Vernon does love a round of golf when we’re away."

Tess and Gayle co-founded luxe beach and swimwear line Naia Beach

It’s little wonder her mind is on heading off somewhere sunny. It was Tess’s favourite holiday destination, the French Riviera, that inspired the Naia Beach pieces she is modelling in HELLO!’s exclusive photographs, alongside her close friend and business partner Gayle Lawton.

"Gayle and I have holidayed together many times with our families in St Tropez in the South of France," explains Tess, who co-founded Naia Beach with Gayle last year. "It was there, while shopping for swimwear – and not being able to find anything that we would feel confident actually wearing on the beach – that the idea for designing our own swimwear range was born."

Life's a beach

Created with the delights of the iconic Côte d’Azur in mind, the La Riviera range includes elegant swimwear as well as floor-sweeping silky dresses, chic kaftans and floaty wide-leg trousers for going from beach to bar. It follows Naia Beach’s debut collection last March.

Like a lot of people, Tess deals with body insecurities when wearing swimwear.

The Strictly star opened up to HELLO! about her body thoughts

"I’m extremely grateful for a healthy body and I don’t believe in sabotaging ourselves with negative thought patterns about our body types. However, it’s the human condition that we are never truly satisfied with what we’ve got – isn’t that right?" she says.

A big believer in the idea that health starts from the inside, Tess has one rule when it comes to looking after her body: consistency.

TESS WEARS: Elodie Golden Tie Front Set, from £75, Naia Beach

"I don’t tend to believe in diets, since anything faddy or extreme is not sustainable in reality," says the star. "My routine is quite consistent: working out a few times a week, anything from yoga to skipping in the garden, or just walking the dogs for some time outside."

To shop the spring/summer 2022 La Riviera Collection, visit naiabeach.com.

