Strictly's Tess Daly looks like a goddess in swimsuit for exciting launch

Tess Daly delighted fans when she announced the new collection of her NAIA swimwear range while modelling a stunning scarlet swimsuit.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly looks ageless in rare wedding photos with Vernon Kay

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 52, was seen posing in the halter neck number, which boasted a gold buckle clasp embellished with the brand's name and a ruched bodice. She accessorised with oversize shades and wore her golden hair down in tumbling curls. A slick of pink lipgloss and rosy blusher completed the look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly tackles intense workout

Tess explained: "IT'S HERE Myself and @Gayle_x_ are so proud to announce the launch of season 2 of our @Naia_Beach collection La Riviera Collection we've worked so hard this year to evolve NAIA for the next season, developing new prints and super stylish designs, we'll also be bringing back some of our sell-out staples in new colours (hey SELENE swimsuit) So here's hoping for a sun soaked year.

READ: Tess Daly shares intimate insight into family time with husband Vernon Kay

"What's always been at the core of our brand is fit, and making sure everything cuts in the most flattering way, and that’s no exception for this season!

Tess looked stunning in a scarlet swimsuit

It wasn't easy to launch our first season during a pandemic (where travel was off the menu) so it's been incredible to see the range grow and we are SO thankful for your unparalleled support and we love seeing the diverse range of beautiful NAIA women!

"Feeling like a proud woman and huge thanks to the women that support us! #AD NAIA is my own brand."

Tess launched NAIA with her good friend and business partner, Gayle Lawton, during lockdown last year.

The Strictly host looked gorgeous

The brand was born after the ladies struggled to find flattering and confidence-boosting swimwear while holidaying with their families in the south of France.

"We talked about it and said well no one's making what we want to wear, so why don't we do it?" Tess told HELLO! at the time. "We want to feel confident while wearing it so why don't we produce a range that we feel comfortable in that's glamorous at the same time.

Tess and best friend Gail Lawton launched NAIA during lockdown

"Gayle has a background in fashion – she works with brands who design and fit the clothing and swimwear to her figure to get her feedback on the fit feel and quality."

PHOTOS: Strictly's Tess Daly's chic home with Vernon Kay after ditching dream house

Summing up what the designs are all about, she added: "We all know that women appreciate a great fit, especially when it comes to swimwear. You need to feel confident in it otherwise you might end up feeling vulnerable and we want to enjoy ourselves – we're on holiday! We want to put on a swimsuit that makes us feel fabulous."