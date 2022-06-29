Tess Daly stuns in glamorous one-shoulder swimsuit

Tess Daly, 53, has been incredibly busy since presenting Strictly Come Dancing. She is building her Naia Beach swimwear empire and has amazed fans by modelling the looks herself.

Taking a walk down memory lane from a recent HELLO! shoot, Tess and her long-time friend and business partner Gayle Lawton picked some of their favourite swimsuits and bikinis from their 'La Riviera Collections' range for a series of stunning poolside photos.

For her first look, Tess dazzled in a white one-shoulder swimsuit. The Grecian goddess-style ruching detail was a lovely touch and emphasised her hourglass figure. The mum-of-two kept her makeup natural and wore her long blonde hair in effortless waves.

Tess glamourous in one-shoulder swimsuit

The presenter shared the photo with fans on Instagram, writing: "Celebrating @naia_beach SS22 for @HelloMag the brand @Gayle_x_ and I created, inspired by the women we love that inspire us every day!"

Strictly's Claudia Winkleman was one of the first celebrities to like the photos on Instagram and thousands more fans followed. One fan said: "Beauties! You both look fabulous! Congrats on @naia_beach xxx," another said; "What a couple of stun huns."

Tess opted for a sultry holiday vibe for her second look. She wore a navy blue halter neck bikini top and emphasised her eyes with dramatic smokey eye makeup.

Tess reveals a sultry swimwear look

Another fan enthused on Instagram: "These are gorgeous! I never wear bikinis, with my stomach full of stretch marks (19 years on from having my sons) I don't feel confident in them. In these swimsuits however, I would feel 100% confident wearing. They're beautiful."

Tess's lookalike friend's swimsuit choices complemented her own looks perfectly. Gayle's striking gold and black swimsuit called the 'Celeste Multiway Gold Wrap Swimsuit' is from their special sustainable swimwear collection. We particularly love that crafted out of recycled plastic components – guilt-free glamour.

Tess's sky blue breezy vibes

The friends have always been in sync, last month Gayle holidayed in a beautiful blue beach dress and just weeks later Tess posted a photo of herself wearing the same 'Serafina Frill Dress' on her holiday.

The design duo explain that their new collection "symbolises everything we believe the NAIA woman to be; independent, strong, confident and fabulous, a Goddess just like you."

