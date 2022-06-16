Tess Daly stuns fans with sultry golden hour selfie

Tess Daly looked like a bronzed goddess as she posed for a sun-drenched Instagram selfie on Wednesday.

The mum-of-two looked gorgeous as she rocked a silky apricot swim coverup which she teamed with dangly earrings, a golden bangle, and a dainty necklace. The blonde beauty finished off her look with a pair of funky tinted sunglasses.

WATCH: Tess Daly looks flawless as she tackles intense workout

She wore her honey-hued locks loose around her shoulders for a glam, sultry look. The Strictly presenter enhanced her summer selfie with a sweep of sparkly peach eyeshadow and a slick of pink lip gloss.

In a spot of self-promotion, Tess was wearing an item from her own luxury beachwear collection which she co-founded with her good friend Gayle Lawton. She opted to wear her 'Elodie Golden Tie Front Blouse' which belongs to her current SS22 'La Riviera Collection' which embodies independent, strong, confident, and fabulous women.

Tess looked like a golden goddess

Tess captioned the post: "Golden hour in @naia_beach".

Her fans flooded the comments sections with fire emojis and love hearts. One commented: "You look stunning".

Another added: "Perfect for the gorgeous weather".

A third penned: "Such a beauty".

The post comes after Tess delighted fans with a string of sun-kissed bikini snaps. Sharing a carousel of holiday snaps with her husband Vernon Kay, the 53-year-old mum looked flawless in her baby blue triangle bikini which she paired with a sheer snakeskin coverup.

The presenter looked gorgeous in blue

Her post garnered thousands of likes with many fans rushing to heap praise on the presenter. One commented: "Absolutely gorgeous sweetheart x".

A second penned: "Best legs ever!"

Whilst a third remarked: "You are such a stunning couple".

The duo were enjoying an idyllic getaway with their daughters Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13. Tess revealed how the family are so "grateful for a few family days away before back to school."

