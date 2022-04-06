Tess Daly's new outfit screams business chic - and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Tess Daly went to a very special event in London alongside her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Claudia Winkleman. We loved seeing the fab twosome together again!

The pair reunited at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, where they launched Boots No7's Pro Derm Scan. The high tech new beauty must-have is a diagnostic service, which provides people with personalised, accessible skincare and cosmetic recommendations. It's the first of its kind, and a really directional launch for the brand.

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

Tess looked incredible in her outfit - she rocked a gorgeous beige blouse that came complete with a swish necktie, and she teamed the look with high heels and the smartest black trousers ever; perfect for office, don't you think? James Yardley is Tess' stylist and we are sure he picked out this look. The talented professional also works with Katie Piper and Kelly Brook.

He recently told HELLO!: "Since meeting Tess almost six years ago, we have developed an amazing relationship that spans much more than being her stylist."

Tess and Claudia teamed up with NO7

"From the big things like supporting me through the ridiculously stressful process of buying my first property, to the little things like our traditional cuppa before we start our annual Strictly fittings. She is the ultimate professional and looks after each and every one of her team like they're her own."

Tess' co-star Claudia, looked as dazzling as ever at the event, wearing a striking white boucle blazer, cropped trousers and sparkly heels. She, like James, is very close to Tess and told HELLO!: last year: "Tess is the kindest woman on the planet. She worries about everyone constantly and looks after us all. After the show, we all flop into her room and slump on her sofa and she puts crisps in bowls and gives us tea and is just basically magnificent."

Praise indeed!

