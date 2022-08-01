Elizabeth Hurley braves the cold water for stunning swimsuit video She is braver than most!

Fans of Elizabeth Hurley know the bombshell has never been afraid of rocking a bold bikini, and she just proved she's not afraid of wearing them in freezing water either!

The star took to Instagram to show off her latest swimsuit look, and though fans are certainly used to seeing her impressive, bikini-clad body, each one gets better and better.

The actress' latest post is no exception, and sees her putting one of her signature triangle string bikinis to good use as she enjoys a day out on the water cruising on a boat.

Elizabeth shared a video montage featuring various clips throughout her sunshine-filled day, and fans were impressed by her lack of hesitancy when it came to jumping into the water.

The first clip sees the star showing off her look as she poses up a storm by the rocky and sandy seashore, donning an aqua blue triangle bikini held together by gold chains, a bikini style she has proved is her go-to. She paired the bikini with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

The last bit of the clip sees her blowing a kiss to the camera, before it cuts to a series of photos aboard a boat, where Elizabeth has her tousled light brown hair pulled up into a ponytail as she prepares to get into the water.

The impressive oceanside video

The photos document the Gossip Girl guest star's every step down the boat's ladder, where at the beginning she was unfazed by it, smiling ear to ear, though once she was fully submerged, she cheekily opened her mouth in shock.

She fittingly captioned the video of her summer fun with: "Do you hate people making a fuss getting into cold water?" alongside a winking emoji.

Elizabeth looked fabulous – and unfazed – as she dipped into the ocean

Fans immediately drowned her comments section, foregoing an answer to the question to flood her with compliments instead.

One fan wrote: "Monday motivation with this post!" while another said: "You're the best!" and a third commented: "You're a global treasure," and a fourth added: "So fabulous and stunningly beautiful."

