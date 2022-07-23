Elizabeth Hurley looks unreal in thigh-skimming dress and bouncy curls The actress modelled an item from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection

Elizabeth Hurley is truly spoiling her fans with one gorgeous photo after another.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in tiny yellow bikini

Just one day after the 57-year-old posted a photo of herself in a chain-link bikini top, she took to her Instagram Stories on her Elizabeth Hurley Beach account to post another stunning photo of herself modelling a semi-sheer, thigh-skimming dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances in tiny black bikini

With the wind blowing through her bouncy blow dry and a huge smile on her face, Elizabeth looked radiant in the 'Parrot Sarong' from her collection, which she wore as a strapless dress instead of around her waist.

According to the description on her website, the limited-edition 'Parrot Sarong' is "the perfect cover-up. Tie it around your waist, wear it as a mini dress or use it as a turban to protect your hair. It weighs next to nothing and folds into a tiny square".

READ: Elizabeth Hurley commands attention in deep-v dress - and wow

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in jaw-dropping mini dress as she celebrates 57th birthday

Earlier this week, the British actress shared a photo of herself wearing the 'Parrot Dress' which features the same floral print as the sarong. The semi-sheer cover-up also has a V-neck and thigh-high slit, which was styled with a straw bag.

Elizabeth wore her saron as a mini dress

The mother-of-one established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards. In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, Elizabeth revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design.

She explained: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great." She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

She also has a longer dress version with the same floral print

It certainly seems to be working for the glamorous star, who has long been known as a fashion trend-setter. As the main model for her swimwear line, Elizabeth has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.