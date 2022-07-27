Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in flirty floral dress at Goodwood Festival – and wow! The model looked sensational

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her incredible figure in a statement floral dress as she stepped out to enjoy day two of Goodwood Festival.

Featuring a plunging V-neckline, capped sleeves and a front split, Liz's daring outfit hugged her in all the right places. And thanks to its bold colour palette, her silky number certainly stood out from the crowd.

Elizabeth teamed her dress with a magenta peony headpiece, gold strappy heels, oversized sunglasses, and a sparkly silver bag. The 57-year-old styled her caramel locks into loose waves and opted for a touch of natural-looking makeup.

The model was photographed on day two of Goodwood Festival located in West Sussex. She was joined by her close friend, Henry Birtles. Dressed to the nines, the poet donned a suave royal blue suit which he teamed with a periwinkle tie and a pair of stylish aviator shades.

The swimwear model rocked a bold floral number

Elizabeth's glamorous appearance comes after she turned up the heat in a series of striking bikini snaps. Taking to her Instagram last week, the swimwear model treated fans to a pair of sun-drenched outdoor photographs.

Showing off her svelte physique, the actress looked phenomenal in her white string bikini and hibiscus-patterned sarong.

Elizabeth was joined by her close friend Henry Birtles

She captioned her post: "Another glorious day #vacationathome @elizabethhurleybeach."

Her fans inundated the comment section with an abundance of sweet messages, with one writing: "Looking beautiful Liz! Stunning!" while a second penned: "You are an absolute beauty queen."

The 57-year-old showed off her gym-honed figure

Elizabeth was moreover complimented by her nearest and dearest. Her son Damian left a string of mind-blown emojis, while her make-up artist Sandy Linter remarked: "I heard you're #havingaheatwave."

The mum-of-one works hard to maintain her figure. Having previously described herself as "self-employed" in an interview with The Cut, she revealed that while she doesn't do any "regulated exercise" she remains "very active".

