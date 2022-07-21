Elizabeth Hurley glows in white chain-link bikini for sun-drenched photos The Bedazzled star is feeling the sun

Elizabeth Hurley is clearly making the best of summertime and isn't letting the heatwave get to her, embracing it instead.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley seriously turns up the heat in tiny yellow bikini

The actress took to social media to share a pair of dynamite new shots of herself in a bikini, looking positively angelic in a white number.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances in tiny black bikini

She paired a white chain-link bikini top with a patterned dress that she'd showcased earlier tied around her waist, showing off her endless legs.

The other endless thing was the greenery of the fields behind her as Elizabeth posed with the sun beaming down on her and giving her a radiant quality.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley reveals secret childhood skill that keeps her fit at 57

"Another glorious day #vacationathome," she captioned her photograph, highlighting that she was wearing a piece from her eponymous swimwear collection.

Her fans immediately reacted with awe, as did her son Damian, who inundated her with mind-blown emojis, and her make-up artist Sandy Linter, who commented: "I heard you're #havingaheatwave."

Elizabeth took on the sun in a white bikini

"Looking beautiful Liz! Stunning," one fan wrote, with another saying: "Incredibly breathtaking," and a third adding: "You will never get old," as many others simply bombarded her with flame emojis.

The model knows how to turn out a look with incredible swimwear, but she's equally as adept at showcasing glamor on her social media, doing so recently to a massive reception.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in white string bikini during UK heatwave

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley jokes she's 'embarrassing' son Damian in latest photo together

The 57-year-old posted a short clip earlier in the week to showcase a glamorous sequined gown that was slashed down to the navel and featured long sleeves and a cinched in waist.

She could be seen posing up a storm while leaning on her home bar, complete with pink walls and velvet-clad furniture. "Playtime," she simply captioned the video.

The actress showed off her more glamorous side in a bedazzled gown

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild in the comments section. "Perfection. This woman can do no wrong. She's absolutely glamorous!" one wrote, while a second noted: "Beautiful as ever!" A third added: "Gorgeous on another level."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.