Elizabeth Hurley sips champagne on the beach as she models stylish green bikini The swimwear model has an incredible figure

Elizabeth Hurley is the founder of her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, so it's only natural that she models for it too.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley glows in white chain-link bikini for sun-drenched photos

And during the last few weeks, the 57-year-old has been sharing some seriously stunning photos of herself wearing a range of swimwear designs.

Most recently, the star looked fabulous modelling a vibrant green bikini while sipping champagne on the beach.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances in stylish black bikini

The picture was shared on the official Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page, showing Elizabeth sitting by the stairwell going down to the sea.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley seriously turns up the heat in tiny yellow bikini

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in white string bikini during UK heatwave

A picturesque backdrop featured a row of palm trees and white sand. Fans were quick to comment on the photo - which was captioned: "Raise a glass to bikini season with @elizabethhurley1."

One wrote: "Wow you look fantastic," while another remarked: "You look beautiful." A third added: "What a great picture!!"

Elizabeth Hurley looked fantastic modelling a vibrant green bikini

The mother-of-one established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in animal print bikini in new photo

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows with sensational physique in crop top and leggings

In an interview with Grazia magazine, the actress revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

It certainly seems to be working for the glamorous star, who has long been known as a fashion trend-setter.

Elizabeth is the main model for her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

As the main model for her swimwear line, Elizabeth has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley ushers in summer in chain-link snakeskin swimsuit

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in figure-hugging summer dress – fans react

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

Elizabeth gets to travel to many exotic locations to model her swimwear line

The star's career as a swimwear model has seen her travel to many exotic locations to find the most beautiful beaches as the backdrops to her images.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley poses in her underwear in throwback snap

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in strapless lace mini dress – fans react

While she enjoys exploring new places, she also loves nothing more than spending time at home with her family on her days off work. Elizabeth lives in Herefordshire, and often shares glimpses inside her lavish property on social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.