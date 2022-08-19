Heidi Klum wows in daring sheer top that leaves little to the imagination The AGT judge looked amazing

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

The America's Got Talent judge looked incredible rocking a daring sheer top adorned with stars that exposed her toned stomach and a hint of her chest. To cover her modesty, Heidi added a loose gray jacket over top and matching gray pants.

The supermodel shared a short clip on her Instagram Stories from inside a car on her way to the studios in which she provocatively smized at the camera while giving fans a clear view of her top.

Heidi accentuated her natural beauty with dramatic eye makeup and a glossy nude lip. She wore her long, blonde hair down and straight with choppy bangs.

The 49-year-old was on the show to promote the upcoming season of Making The Cut on Amazon Prime Video.

The reality series starring Heidi and Tim Gunn, 69, was renewed in April for a third season that will premiere on Friday on the streaming service.

Heidi stunned in her daring top

Heidi's appearance comes after she dazzled fans with her fashion choices once again on the latest episode of AGT.

She looked incredibly ethereal for the latest round of live shows, opting for an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a floor-length design, a plunging neckline, and a high slit.

The star brought the heat just as much to the first AGT live shows of the season earlier this month with a couture take on a hot pink mini dress.

Heidi toned down her look with a gray suit

Heidi made a statement in the one-shouldered outfit which showed off her tanned and toned physique. She teamed the figure-flattering ensemble with natural makeup and her hair worn loose.

Another Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, this one allowed her toned legs to shine, paired well with matching hot pink strappy heels.

