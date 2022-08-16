Heidi Klum reveals sadness as daughter Leni prepares for huge change

Heidi Klum has some major changes happening in her household over the next few weeks – and she's not exactly counting down the days.

SEE: Heidi Klum showcases supermodel figure in celebratory bikini video

The America's Got Talent judge has revealed that her eldest daughter Leni, 18, is flying the nest and moving out of the family home to attend college in New York City after graduating from high school earlier this summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum and her model daughter show off their dance moves

Heidi admitted that while she is thrilled about the 18-year-old's exciting new adventure, her "heart will be sad" without her daughter at home.

"I am [so proud]," Heidi told ET Online. "You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

SEE: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni is her mom's double in iconic slinky dress

MORE: Heidi Klum enjoys a beach day with all four children - see sweet family photo

The supermodel added: "Unfortunately, she is moving away from home, which is obviously sad but at the same time that she's got enough to go for it.

Leni graduated from high school in June

"She's moving to New York. I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for many years.

"'So, she knows it well because I always move my family to New York when we were still filming. So, I think she's going to have a good time, but my heart will be sad."

Leni is also a model, just like her mom

Heidi shares Leni – who is following in her mom's footsteps and made her modeling debut in Vogue Germany at the age of 16 alongside her mother – with former F1 team owner, Flavio Briatore.

The former couple started dating in early 2003 and that December, she announced she was pregnant. The pair's relationship didn't last, though, and Heidi began dating Seal while she was pregnant, and he then adopted Leni and raised her as his own.

Leni posed for Vogue Germany in 2020 alongside Heidi

Flavio told Italy's Il Corriere Della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Heidi and Seal were married in 2005, but split in 2012 after having three children, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12, together. Heidi tied the knot with her Tokio Hotel rocker husband, Tom Kaulitz, in 2019.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.