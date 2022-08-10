Heidi Klum's hot pink dress is a scene-stealer during AGT's first live show The model did not disappoint

Heidi Klum turned up the heat for the first America's Got Talent live show in a stunning, pink silk dress.

The supermodel made a statement in the one shouldered outfit which showed off her tanned and toned physique. Heidi teamed the figure-flattering ensemble with natural makeup and her hair worn loose.

MORE: Heidi Klum displays supermodel physique in celebratory bikini video

The mom-of-four's seat on the judging panel means she's taken a break from posting her sensational bikini snapshots which have been thrilling her fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum is a bikini bombshell in impressive video

Heidi recently delivered one of her most stunning swimsuit selfies to date when she posed up a storm in a tiny two-piece.

The star was soaking up the sun in a photo she shared with fans in which she modeled Dolce & Gabbana to perfection.

MORE: Heidi Klum highlights incredible physique in revealing silk slip

MORE: Heidi Klum enjoys a beach day with all four children - see sweet family photo

Heidi relaxed in the pink and black string swimwear which left her social media followers in awe.

Heidi wowed alongside her fellow AGT judges

However, Heidi isn't the only member of her family who has been turning heads for her apperance in a bikini.

Her daughter, Leni, also caused a stir as she joked that she was a "little past sun-kissed" while sharing an image of herself looking rather red.

MORE: Heidi Klum enjoys a beach day with all four children - see sweet family photo

MORE: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni sparks concern with selfie displaying her 'little past sun-kissed' appearance

"LENI!!! wear your sunscreen!!!!!" one fan wrote, while another said: "That hurts me! Use sunblock with a high zinc oxide," and there were many more who urged her to protect her skin and her health.

Heidi's daughter Leni caught a little too much sun

Leni is currently enjoying some downtime after graduating from high school ahead of the summer break.

While she's been taking the modeling world by storm, Heidi revealed she is also going to be attending her dream college, which is believed to be in New York.

Leni is Heidi's oldest child and she shares her with Flavio Briatore. Heidi's ex-husband, Seal, adopted Leni and he then went on to have three more children with his wife.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.