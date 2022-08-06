Heidi Klum struts in a string bikini during lush beach vacation The supermodel is still in celebration mode

Heidi Klum is currently soaking up as much sun as she can before she returns to Los Angeles for the America's Got Talent live shows.

MORE: Heidi Klum highlights incredible physique in revealing silk slip

The German supermodel has been delighting fans with snippets from her beautiful beachside trip over the past days, and her latest post is no exception.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: AGT's Heidi Klum parties on the beach in stylish swimsuit

She shared a video of herself strutting along a wooden balcony while brushing out her wet hair, wearing a figure-flaunting bikini.

The string two-piece featured an orange and pink pattern that appeared light and playful, perfectly matching the mood of her surroundings, featuring rustling palm trees and the water.

MORE: Heidi Klum celebrates summer in stunning Dolce & Gabbana bikini

The supermodel has been spending some time away not only relaxing with her four kids, but also her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

In fact, the two had a very special reason to celebrate over the past week as they marked their three year wedding anniversary in St. Barths.

Heidi strut her stuff in a string bikini

The TV star shared a video to her Instagram feed that showed her romantically dancing with her husband while they were by the pool.

Heidi wore a nude bodysuit with a pair of patterned black flowy pants while Tom wore a statement patterned button down with black jeans for their passionate routine.

"As long as it is you and I [heart emoji] feeling like the luckiest person in the world," she captioned her video, among many other romantic moments she showcased from their trip.

MORE: Heidi Klum enjoys a beach day with all four children - see sweet family photo

MORE: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni sparks concern with selfie displaying her 'little past sun-kissed' appearance

Heidi and the Tokio Hotel guitarist got married on a yacht in Capri, Italy – and it was an epic wedding with no expense spared. She shared the news with fans by posting a photo that showed herself and Tom sharing a kiss on the deck of the boat.

The vessel was the Christina O luxury yacht, which has also hosted the wedding reception to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as well as the wedding reception of Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

The supermodel and her musician husband celebrated their anniversary

It had been decorated with beautiful floral displays and had strands of white orchids draped from a canopy. "We did it. Mr & Mrs Kaulitz," Heidi captioned the photo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.