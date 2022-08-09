Heidi Klum showcases supermodel figure in celebratory bikini video

Heidi Klum was in a celebratory mood on Monday, expressing her excitement with another sensational bikini video.

The America's Got Talent judge marked the return of the live shows by posting a stunning clip on her Instagram which saw her jumping in the air while wearing a skimpy bikini as she took in the sunset from her incredible beach location.

WATCH: AGT's Heidi Klum parties on the beach in stylish swimsuit

Heidi looked just as beautiful as her breathtaking surroundings, showcasing her supermodel physique while flipping her long, blonde hair in the slow-motion clip.

"Yippppiiiii @agt live Shows start tomorrow," she simply captioned the video, which was 'liked' by her 9.7million followers.

Heidi has been spending some time away not only relaxing with her four kids but also with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. In fact, the two had a very special reason to celebrate over the past week as they marked their three-year wedding anniversary in St. Barths.

Heidi looked incredible in her stunning beach video

The TV star shared a video on her Instagram feed that showed her romantically dancing with her husband while they were by the pool. Heidi wore a nude bodysuit with a pair of patterned black flowy pants while Tom wore a statement patterned button-down with black jeans for their passionate routine.

"As long as it is you and I [heart emoji] feeling like the luckiest person in the world," she captioned her video, among many other romantic moments she showcased from their trip.

Heidi and Tom celebrated their third wedding anniversary

Heidi and the Tokio Hotel guitarist got married on a yacht in Capri, Italy – and it was an epic wedding with no expense spared. She shared the news with fans by posting a photo that showed herself and Tom sharing a kiss on the boat's deck.

The vessel was the Christina O luxury yacht, which also hosted the wedding reception of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as well as the wedding reception of Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

