All the show-stopping red carpet looks from the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMAs are finally here, and we can always count on this award show to bring some show-stopping and unforgettable fashion moments to the red carpet.

Some of the music industry's biggest names flocked to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday including Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and so many more – and they did not disappoint with their jaw-dropping style. Black appeared to be the color of the evening and there were plenty of dangerously high thigh-splits and low-cut designs.

Check out some of the best looks from the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet below…

Lizzo

Lizzo wowed in Jean Paul Gaultier

Lizzo brought some drama to the VMAs matching her elaborate Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown to the black carpet. The Good As Hell singer looked sensational in the strapless design, which featured ruffles, plenty of volume, and a train. She teamed her dress with a pair of sheer black gloves and wore her raven tresses slicked back, adding black lipstick and ornate earrings to finish off her look.

Taylor Swift

Taylor stole the show

Taylor Swift looked phenomenal in this chain-link-style silver sparkling dress by Oscar de la Renta. The nominee protected her modesty with a nude-colored slip underneath and we love the contrasting bold red lip and matching heels.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X turned heads

Lil Nas X went for all-out drama in this exquisite Harris Reed creation. From the halo-style headpiece to the feathered skirt and pants combo – we love it!

Blackpink

Blackpink matched in black

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink showed off their individual style while also keeping a uniform look in black dresses. Lisa rocked a strapless Celine dress with a subtle cut-out across her stomach. Jisoo opted for a lacy black Christian Dior frock. Jennie flashed some skin in Chanel and Rosé highlighted her legs in a mini black turtleneck dress by Saint Laurent.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina rocked autumn florals

Singer, songwriter, and actress Sabrina Carpenter opted for autumn florals in this stunning Moschino Resort 2023 fishtail gown which featured a halter neck design, figure-hugging fit, and daring cut-outs along her waist and chest.

Måneskin

Måneskin looked glam in Gucci

Italian rock band Måneskin certainly brought their glam sense of style to the VMAs, with all members rocking some sparkling sequins and luxe fabrics from Gucci.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe brought some sparkle in silver

Singer Chloe Bailey looked sensational in this silver metallic and sequin dress by Zigman. The mesh panel across her stomach and thigh-high split showcased her curves and the contrasting detailing across the bust added a futuristic flair.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe stunned in black

Singer Bebe Rexha oozed glamour in this figure-hugging, low-cut Vivienne Westwood creation that nipped in her waist and highlighted her legs thanks to a high front split.

