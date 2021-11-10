Miranda Lambert looks sensational at 2021 CMA Awards as husband Brendan McLoughlin joins her Gorgeous!

Miranda Lambert made the Country Music Association awards red carpet her own personal runway on Wednesday as she arrived in fashion.

The country superstar wore a classic black midi dress with a sweetheart neckline as she was joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The singer - who is celebrating her birthday at the ceremony - paired her look with strappy black heels and a bright pink clutch bag, while she kept her blonde locks loose and wavy.

Brendan wore a chich velvet suit and kept an arm wrapped around his wife of two years.

The singer will be opening the performance and previously teased there will be "some surprises".

Miranda - who is celebrating her birthday at the ceremony - also joked that she can't wait to "sit and enjoy my night" after being "done" at 7.05pm following her performance.

Brendan joined Miranda for the big night

"I am opening the show this year so I can't tell you much other than that [there will be] some surprises, but I am also done at 7.05pm so I get to sit and enjoy my night which is amazing," she said, talking in a behind-the-scenes video from the CMAs.

"I am so thankful to still be coming to the CMAs," she shared, adding: "It's been a decade and half and I have gotten to be a part of it for a long time and it never gets old."

Miranda was opening the ceremony

The annual ceremony, hosted for the first time by American Idol's Luke, will see Eric Church and Chris Stapleton vie for five awards each, with other top nominees including Gabby Barrett with four, and Miranda, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Chris Young with three each.

Carrie Underwood is joined by Miranda, Luke, Eric and Chris in the Entertainer of the Year category, the night’s highest honor.

Miranda and Elle King's track Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) has been nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards.

