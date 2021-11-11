Carrie Underwood wows fans in bold red carpet look at CMA Awards Carrie arrived on the red carpet in style

Carrie Underwood wowed fans on Wednesday as she rocked a fabulously daring at the Country Music Association awards.

Arriving on the red carpet in style, the mom-of-two wore a silver sparkly one-shoulder dress with dramatic detailing on one arm and a bold high split.

She paired it with silver platform sandals and kept her gorgeous blonde locks poker straight.

Carrie was also joined by husband Mike Fisher who wrapped his arms around her for pictures.

The singer will be joined on stage by Jason Aldean and they will perform their duet If I Didn't Have You live together for the first time. Carrie previously shared that it is "really exciting" to finally be on stage to sing live with the star.

Carrie chose a bold and daring look

Speaking to the CMAs ahead of the ceremony, Jason joked: ''We faked it about a hundred times for the video, but that's been about it so far".

The annual ceremony, hosted for the first time by American Idol's Luke, will see Eric Church and Chris Stapleton vie for five awards each, with other top nominees including Gabby Barrett with four, and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Chris Young with three each.

Carrie is joined by Luke, Miranda, Eric and Chris in the Entertainer of the Year category, the night’s highest honor.

Husband Mike joined her on the red carpet

Blake Shelton - winner of 10 Country Music Association awards - also confirmed he will be performing at this year's awards ceremony, along with the likes of former Dancing with the Stars hopeful Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Eric Church.

It's a busy month for Carrie as her first-ever Las Vegas residency will kick off three weeks after the ceremony at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on 1 December.

When Carrie's residency was first announced, she said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that.

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

Watch The 55th Annual CMA Awards in full On Demand and Hulu until Nov. 20. Visit CMAawards.com/watch for more VOD information.

