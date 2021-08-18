Country star Carly Pearce wows in strapless bridal dress during 'greatest moment' of her life The Next Girl hitmaker has had an exciting month

Carly Pearce is one of country music's biggest names right now, and it's safe to say things are only just beginning for her.

At the beginning of the month, the Next Girl hitmaker was delighted after being welcomed to the Grand Ole Opry, and recently shared photos from the special night on Instagram.

For the occasion, Carly looked sensational dressed in a strapless bridal-inspired gown featuring ruffled trims, with her long blonde hair styled in loose waves.

Carly Pearce looked sensational in a strapless bridal-inspired gown

Carly was overcome with emotion as she stood on stage to accept the induction, and wrote alongside the pictures that it was the "greatest moment" of her life.

She wrote: "Last night was the greatest moment of my life. Thank you for welcoming me into the family @opry & thank you @trishayearwood for the beautiful induction."

Fans were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: "Congratulations Carly. You so deserve this," while another wrote: "The best! So happy for you." A third added: "So proud of you!"

The country singer has a legion of fans

Carly was surprised by Dolly Parton earlier in the month, believing that she was filming a promo for the star's Dollywood amusement park, where the singer once performed as a teenager before heading to Nashville.

A video clip captured the moment Carly was asked to become a member, with Dolly coming out to surprise the singer, while jokingly teasing her about playing at the Opry more than 80 times, but still not being a member.

Carly has had an exciting month career-wise

When Dolly told her the news, Carly was overcome with emotion and burst into happy tears. Carly said of the news: "It's been the greatest love of my life since I was a young girl listening with my grandparents.

"All of the greatest writers, legends and pioneers have been on that stage, and I feel them in my bones anytime I walk in the stage door… To actually be asked to join the Opry family, there are no words."

